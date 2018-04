NORTHAMPTON — In the past year, millions of people have become more aware of ALS, but did you know ALS robs people of the ability to walk, speak, or even breathe within as little as two to five years?

You can help put a stop to this devastating disease by participating in the ALS Assoc. Massachusetts Chapter Walk to Defeat ALS on Saturday, May 12 at Look Park in Northampton. Registration begins at 9 a.m., followed by the walk at 10:30 a.m. To register, visit walktodefeatals.org.