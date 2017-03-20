WBOA Presents ‘Women’s Night of Comedy’ March 23

HOLYOKE — The Women Business Owners Alliance of the Pioneer Valley will present its “Women’s Night of Comedy” on Thursday, March 23 at 5 p.m. at the Log Cabin in Holyoke in support of two local charities: Safe Passage in Northampton and Smart Girls in Westfield.

The event will include a cocktail hour featuring boutique shopping with local businesses, a 50/50 draw, and a cash bar; a full plated dinner; and performances by three comediennes: Kerri Louise, Sherry Davey, and Jennifer Myszkowski.

Tickets cost $55. To register or for more information, visit womensnightofcomedy.org.