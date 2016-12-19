Webber & Grinnell Appoints Director of Business Development

NORTHAMPTON — Anne Stout was recently appointed director, Business Development for Webber & Grinnell Insurance. In this role, she will build market position by locating, developing, defining, and acquiring new clients.

Having previously worked at Toole Insurance and Pitney Bowes Inc., Stout has more than 20 years of success in marketing and consistently strives to maximize the reach, efficiency, and business impact of strategic relationships. She has also served as vice president, Membership for Berkshire Business and Professional Women and on the United Way Resource Development Committee.