Webber & Grinnell Insurance Agency Acquires Ross Insurance

NORTHAMPTON — Ross Insurance agency of Holyoke has been acquired by Webber and Grinnell Insurance Agency of Northampton. Maureen Ross O’Connell will continue to manage the Holyoke operation at 150 Lower Westfield Road in Holyoke under the name of Ross, Webber and Grinnell Insurance. Kevin Ross plans on retiring sometime over the next 18 months.

“Ross Insurance is synonymous with community and trust,” said Bill Grinnell, president of Webber and Grinnell. “We are thrilled to have their staff joining our team and enabling us to serve clients across the entire Pioneer Valley. Kevin and Maureen are incredible insurance professionals, and I look forward to Maureen joining our ownership group.”

Added Ross O’Connell, “we feel that we found the perfect partner to continue the Ross family legacy. Webber and Grinnell has a long history of generous community support and exceptional customer service.”

Ross Insurance was founded by George Ross in 1925 and has continuously served the insurance needs of residents and businesses in Holyoke and surrounding communities for three generations. Webber and Grinnell’s company roots can be traced back to 1849 when E.W. Thayer opened an insurance and real-estate storefront on Pleasant Street in Northampton. Together, the company will employ 41 people and serve more than 6,000 clients.