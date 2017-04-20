Webinar Slated on Wage and Hour Regs

SPRINGFIELD — Skoler, Abbott & Presser, P.C. , a labor and employment law firm serving employers in the greater Springfield area, invites business owners, managers and human resource professionals to an informative webinar outlining ways employers can stay in compliance with what can be some tricky federal wage and hour regulations.

The webinar will be staged April 25 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and hosted by attorney Kimberly A. Klimczuk of Skoler, Abbott & Presser, P.C., in conjunction with BLR. A live Q&A will follow the presentation.

“Organizations that don’t strictly follow the rules regarding compensation for work-related travel, on-call time or training that could be at legal risk,” said Klimczuk.

Topics covered during the webinar will include:

Key factors that determine whether commuting time or travel during regular work hours qualifies as paid work time, and whether travel between job sites is compensable;

When training programs are considered compensable — and whether they qualify for overtime;

What to consider when determining an employee’s overtime rate;

Compensation for non-exempt employees who work beyond their regular shift and perform legitimate work activities;

When pay for on-call time is required (and how much), and when it’s not; and

Best practices for drafting effective travel/overtime/on-call policies.

Those interested in registering for the course can do so online at HR Hero® Store or by calling (800) 274-6774.

Klimczuk concentrates her practice on labor law and employment litigation including negotiating collective bargaining agreements and advising on contract interpretation; representing clients in labor arbitration; and successfully defending clients in state and federal court and before administrative agencies in a variety of areas of employment law, including wage/hour law, discrimination, harassment, wrongful discharge and breach of contract.