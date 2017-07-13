Webster Bank Taps Alice Ferreira for Senior Communications Role

WATERBURY, Conn. — Webster Bank has named Alice Ferreira as senior vice president of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs. She is responsible for all external and internal communications, public relations, and government affairs for the bank, and will oversee the bank’s community-affairs and philanthropy efforts. She reports to Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Dawn Morris.

“Alice is a strategic communications leader with more than 20 years of business-to- business and consumer-communications experience and a proven record of delivering high-impact, measurable results that enhance reputation, increase employee engagement, and drive growth,” said Morris.

Ferreira joins Webster from UnitedHealthcare, where she was vice president, Corporate Communications for its Medicaid Division, overseeing corporate media relations, internal communications, crisis management, and thought-leadership programs. Prior to that, she was director of corporate communications for HealthNet’s $10 billion Northeast Division.

Ferreira serves as honorary chair of the Barnum Museum in Bridgeport, Conn., and is a member of the board of directors of the American Red Cross of Connecticut and Rhode Island.