Webster Wealth Advisors Once Again Win 5 Star Wealth Manager Award

WATERBURY, CONN. — Webster Private Bank announced that Joe M. Cox II, senior vice president, senior investment manager, and Chris Perry, senior vice president, senior managing director — both of Webster Wealth Advisors, a Webster Financial Company — have been named Five Star Wealth managers in Connecticut. This is the fifth consecutive year for Cox and the fourth consecutive year for Perry to have received this honor. Webster Wealth Advisors Inc. is located in Wilton, Connecticut. The two men are featured in the December issue of Connecticut Magazine.

“Experience and knowing your client are what matter most,” said Joe Savage, executive vice chairman of Webster and Head of Webster Private Bank. “Through comprehensive financial planning and specialized attention, Joe and Chris are leaders of a team that’s at the top of their game when providing a ‘big picture’ approach that covers all areas of our clients’ financial lives.”

The Five Star professional program is one of the largest and most widely published financial services award programs in North America. Those who achieve this honor are a select group of industry leaders who are evaluated against 10-point objective criteria, including client retention and favorable regulatory history.

Webster Private Bank, a division of Webster Bank, provides premium banking and customized lending, investment management, fiduciary, depository, and planning advisory services to individuals, families, and institutions with at least $1 million in investable assets. Webster Bank is a leading regional bank living up to consumers, business, and the community since 1935.