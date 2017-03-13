Wellesley Club of the Pioneer Valley to Host Talk on Supreme Court

AMHERST — Nancy Scherer, associate professor of Political Science at Wellesley College, will address the Wellesley Club of the Pioneer Valley on “The Supreme Court in Today’s World.” The event will take place on Tuesday, April 18 at 7 p.m. in the Woodbury Room of Jones Library, 43 Amity St., Amherst.

Scherer received her undergraduate degree from Lafayette College, a juris doctor from Emory University School of Law, and a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago. In 2002, she was the recipient of the prestigious Edwin S. Corwin Award of the American Political Science Assoc. for the best dissertation on public law. Stanford University Press published her Scoring Points: Politicians, Political Activists and the Lower Federal Court Appointment Process in 2005. In addition, she is the author of many scholarly articles in journals such as the Journal of Politics, Political Research Quarterly, Political Science Quarterly, and Law and Society Review. She practiced law for seven years before beginning her doctoral studies and has taught at Wellesley since 2006. Her courses include American politics, constitutional law, gender and law, and courts, law, and politics.

At Jones Library, Scherer will address such topics as why justices vote the way they do, what factors drive their decisions, and the impact of law on their decisions. She can also discuss the new Supreme Court justice, the ‘nuclear option’ during the appointment process, and which seminal cases may be at risk of overturning. This presentation is free and open to the public.