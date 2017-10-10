West of the River Chamber of Commerce Presents Food Fest West

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The West of the River Chamber of Commerce announced its annual Food Fest West will be held Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Springfield Country Club in West Springfield.

The event will feature a DJ, dancing, and food from area restaurants including Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Crestview Country Club, Hofbrauhaus, LPVEC, Main Street Deli, Nadim’s Restaurant, Partner’s Restaurant, Springfield Country Club, Sorrento’s Pizza, Souper Sweet Sandwich Shop, Storrowton Tavern, Tekoa Country Club, the Westfield State University culinary team, and more. Cigar Room II will be on hand so attendees can enjoy a cigar on the country club’s patio.

Proceeds raised by Food Fest West will benefit the Partnership for Education and the WRC Educational Fund, which provides grants to businesses for on-the-job training and continuing-education needs. Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 at the door. Tickets may be purchased online by visiting www.westoftheriverchamber.com.