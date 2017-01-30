West of the River Chamber to Host Legislative Breakfast Event Feb. 22

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The West of the River Chamber of Commerce announced its Legislative Breakfast event, which brings members and non-members together for a morning of breakfast and legislative updates.

The event will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 7 to 9 a.m. at Springfield Country Club in West Springfield. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with local business people over breakfast, and later will enjoy an informational session, emceed by Anthony Cignoli and presented by a panel of legislators, including State Sens. Don Humason and James Welch, stat Reps. Nicholas Boldyga and Michael Finn, Agawam Mayor Richard Cohen, and West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt. The presenting sponsor is Six Flags New England, and the premiere sponsors are Health New England and OMG Inc.

The event costs $30 for members and $35 for non-members. For more information or to register, visit www.westoftheriverchamber.com or call the West of the River Chamber of Commerce office at (413) 426-3880.