West of the River Chamber to Welcome Fred Astaire Dance Studio

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The West of the River Chamber of Commerce will welcome Fred Astaire Dance Studio of West Springfield to the chamber and the community during a grand reopening ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. at the studio’s location, 54 Wayside Ave., West Springfield.

The studio has been under new ownership since Jan. 23, 2016, offering ballroom and Latin dance instruction for all ages and ability levels, with or without a partner. Fred Astaire Dance Studio also offers private and group instruction to learn social dancing and prepare for special events such as weddings, cruises, and black-tie events, in addition to hosting dance parties every Friday evening.

Champagne and hors d’oeuvres will be served at the reopening event, along with an introductory group dance lesson (starting at 7:15 p.m.), general dancing, and professional demonstrations on site. Attire is dressy casual.