Western New England University Named a College of Distinction

SPRINGFIELD — Western New England University is featured in the Colleges of Distinction guidebook, a widely used review publication that provides a discerning look at colleges throughout the U.S. Based on the judgments of guidance counselors, educators, and admissions professionals, the Colleges of Distinction guidebook honors colleges that excel in key areas of educational quality.

“Western New England University is excited that Colleges of Distinction has recognized our outstanding qualities and has again included us in the guidebook,” said Bryan Gross, vice president for Enrollment Management and Marketing at WNEU. “As one of the few small institutions in the country that has achieved the highest accreditation standards for business (AACSB), engineering (ABET), and law (ABA), the university successfully combines the highest standards of learning with one-on-one student attention in a vibrant and engaging community, and one that provides a quality experience, leading to successful outcomes.”

The university serves approximately 4,000 students, including 2,650 undergraduate students. In order to qualify for inclusion in the guidebook, WNEU was evaluated for its performance in the ‘four distinctions’: ‘engaged students,’ ‘great teaching,’ ‘vibrant communities,’ and ‘successful outcomes.’ Guidance counselors and admissions professionals around the country recommended Western New England highly in all four categories. The university was particularly noted for its active student body, devoted faculty, and academic programs based on developing collaboration, communication, and problem-solving skills.

Already recognized by Colleges of Distinction for its innovative approach to education, Western New England University has been honored further for its blending of the liberal arts with professional programming in business, education, and engineering. The 21st-century job market now demands employees who are both stellar communicators and critical-thinkers, and WNEU’s well-rounded approach to career development aims to prepare students to take on the post-graduation world.

“The single most important goal we set for ourselves at the university is to maintain the highest level of educational quality and to help assure the success of each of our students,” said Anthony Caprio, WNEU president. “At Western New England University, it is the high level of commitment to this goal that defines not only who we are, but also what we value as educators.”