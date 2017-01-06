Western New England University Unveils New Scholarship

SPRINGFIELD — Western New England University announced a new Business Impact Scholarship to support the recent surge of economic development in the Greater Springfield area. The scholarship is available to Massachusetts residents from Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester counties who are enrolled in the university’s College of Business starting in the fall of 2017.

“For nearly a century, the College of Business at Western New England has educated and prepared local residents to become successful business leaders, and our alumni lead many Springfield area businesses and nonprofit organizations,” said Robert Kleine, dean of the College of Business. “This scholarship is an investment in preparing the next generation to provide leadership in the local economy.”

The $2,000 award will be in addition to an incoming student’s Academic Merit Scholarship, which may range up to $20,000 per year. The Business Impact Scholarship and the Academic Merit scholarship are renewable for all years of full-time undergraduate study in the university’s College of Business, to students in good academic standing.

“I have already received positive feedback from members of the local community regarding this important scholarship opportunity,” said Bryan Gross, vice president for Enrollment Management. “There is good reason to be optimistic about all the recent business development in our region, and I know that Western New England University will continue to provide highly motivated business leaders and pioneering entrepreneurs to our community in the years to come.”

Western New England University is still accepting applications for fall 2017. For more information about the Business Impact Scholarship or the College of Business program, visit the Admissions website at wne.edu/cost-and-aid/undergraduate.