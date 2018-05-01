Westfield Bank to Open Liberty Street Office in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Westfield Bank announced it will open a full-service branch office at 1342 Liberty St. in Springfield in July. When it opens, the Liberty Street office, which currently has a 24-hour ATM, will be operated as a full-service branch featuring lobby and drive-up banking, a drive-up ATM, and banking specialists trained to assist customers with business banking, residential mortgages, and investment and insurance services (via Westfield Financial Management Services). Construction is already underway, with renovations expected to be completed in late June or early July.

“Opening our Liberty Street office reaffirms our longstanding commitment to the city of Springfield,” said Westfield Bank President and CEO James Hagan. “Coupled with our branch office and commercial banking center at Tower Square in downtown Springfield and our East Street office just over the Springfield line in Chicopee, we are better-positioned to deliver our products and services and provide added convenience for customers who live or work in the City of Homes.”

According to Hagan, Roberta Lussier, who currently oversees the bank’s Tower Square office, will also manage the Liberty Street office. “Roberta has over 35 years of banking experience and is in touch with the unique needs of retail and business customers in Springfield,” he said. “She knows this city extremely well and will be supported by a highly experienced team of retail and commercial bankers whose number one priority is to help our customers succeed.”

Westfield Bank plans to celebrate the opening of the Liberty Street office with special events and promotions, which will be announced at a later date.

“Opening at this location means a great deal to us, and we’re proud to do our part to help support Springfield’s economic renaissance,” Hagan said. “We look forward to opening this office and getting to meet our future customers.”