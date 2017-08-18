Westfield Cultural Council to Stage Reception

WESTFIELD — The Westfield Cultural Council (WCC) will be staging a joint reception and question-and-answer session, open to the public, on Sept. 12, 6-8 p.m. at the Horace Mann Center, 333 Western Ave. A light snack and drink will be served.

This celebration will showcase the work of individuals and organizations that have received grant funding from the WCC, ranging from educational performances at elementary schools to music at the farmer’s market. In FY ’17, the council awarded nearly $20,000 in grants to support community-wide programming in a range of creative fields.

At the reception, the public is invited to learn more about the council and the opportunity to apply for and receive funds. Applications for grants will be made available online on September 1, and are due by October 15. A list of past grantees and guidelines can be found at https://www.mass-culture.org/westfield.

Dependent upon state allocation, grants will be awarded in late autumn of 2017, after the application deadline closes. Individuals, nonprofits, unincorporated organizations, public schools, and religious organizations are invited to apply for funds to assist in producing or continuing arts, humanities, or science centered programs that take place within Westfield city limits.

Council members will be present at the reception to answer questions on the grant, as well as to hear feedback from the community on what they would like to see funding allocated for. The council takes feedback from the public on a yearly basis to ensure grant money is given to projects that benefit the public