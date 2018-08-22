Whittlesey Names New Manager, Announces Four Promotions

HOLYOKE — Whittlesey announced that Tom Davis, CPA, CFE has been named a manager in the firm’s Holyoke office. In this role, he is responsible for expanding and managing assurance and advisory engagements.

Davis has more than eight years of experience in providing accounting, tax, and advisory services to manufacturing and distribution, retail, renewable energy, construction, and nonprofit organizations. Over his career, he has managed client relationships, made process improvements, and analyzed data to provide actionable insights for his clients.

Davis formerly served as audit manager for a national public accounting firm. He is a graduate of Boston College and has an MBA in accounting from the University of Phoenix.

“We are excited to have someone with Tom’s data-analytics and forecasting skills join our firm,” said Steve Erickson, partner‐in-charge of the Holyoke office. “Tom’s experience mining data and communicating findings will play an important role in expanding our advisory services.”

Whittlesey also announced the promotions of Abbie Gamache, Joshua Labonte, Kristie Nowik, and Bryan Santiago to senior associate.