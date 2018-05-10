Whole Children to Hold Inclusive 5K and Carnival on May 20

FLORENCE — Whole Children is bringing some inclusive family fun to Look Park with its fourth annual Wild Goose Chase 5K and kids’ carnival on Sunday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be events for all ages and abilities, including a chip-timed 5K race, a 1.2-mile fun run/walk/roll, and plenty of kids’ races. The Expandable Brass Band will keep the pace with their festive music as the racers head out on the course.

After the racing is done, a carnival will feature horse-drawn wagon rides with Muddy Brook Draft, hula hooping with Hoop Joy’s Stephanie O’Keeffe, yo-yoing and other games with A2Z Science and Learning Store, games, face-painting, music, and more. Whole Children’s Joyful Chorus and its Friendship Band will also be on hand to entertain the crowd. Food trucks from Holyoke Hummus Co., Corsello Butcheria, Dog Father, Chill Out, and Barts Ice Cream will serve up food and treats.

Whole Children is a grassroots organization started by parents that offers a wide range of after-school, weekend, and vacation enrichment programs for children of all ages and abilities, particularly those with special needs. With more than 90 classes a year, Whole Children provides everything from theater to sports programs for close to 800 families in the Valley. Whole Children is a program of Pathlight Inc.

All proceeds from the Wild Goose Chase support Whole Children’s inclusive programs for kids and teens of all abilities. The Wild Goose Chase is made possible with support from Health New England, Smith Brothers Insurance, River Valley Co-op, and Easthampton Savings Bank.

To register for the race or for more information, visit www.wholechildren.org or call (413) 585-8010.