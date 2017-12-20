Wilbraham Businesses Sponsor Square One Children for Christmas  

SPRINGFIELD — Carrying gift bags filled with new toys, books, and winter gear, staffers from Trombley Associates and Accardi Financial Group visited Square One’s preschoolers this week to help Santa bring holiday cheer to 20 children.

This is the third consecutive year the Wilbraham agencies have ‘adopted’ a full classroom of preschoolers at Square One.

“We are incredibly grateful to our friends at Trombley Associates and Accardi Financial for helping us ensure that our children and their teachers experience the magic of the season,” said Kristine Allard, chief Development & Communications officer for Square One. “The generosity that we see at this time of year is a great reminder of how many wonderful people we have in our community. From small businesses to large corporations, the outpouring of donations for our Square One children is truly heartwarming.”