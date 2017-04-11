William Walthouse, Tatyana Shut Join St. Germain Staff

SPRINGFIELD — Michael Matty, president of St. Germain Investment Management, announced the hiring of William Walthouse to the firm as vice president, financial advisor, and Tatyana Shut as client services associate.

Walthouse brings 30 years of experience and knowledge of the financial industry in areas of investments, insurance, and retirement planning. Over the last 15 years, his focus was on relationship management, an area of increased relevance in an industry that’s become more complex. He has Series 65 and Series 7 designations and is licensed in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Florida as a registered financial advisor. Similarly, he is also licensed to provide life- and health-insurance solutions in those states.

Prior to joining St. Germain, Walthouse was an advisor with Key Investment Services. He also worked with MassMutual and Dowd Financial Services. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Bryant College and an MBA from American International College.

Shut has significant experience in financial operations and reporting, international export logistics, business development, marketing, and client services. Prior to joining St. Germain, she held these and other responsibilities as the controller and export logistics manager at Gordon-Cross Corp. in Connecticut.

She is an active volunteer in her community, having organized two youth mission trips abroad with a group of 23 members. Similarly, she helps nonprofits at events and with fund-raising activities. A graduate of Westfield State College, she holds a bachelor’s degree in business management with a concentration in marketing. She also earned her MBA with a concentration in leadership from Western New England University.