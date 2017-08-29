WNEU Announces Partnership with All States Materials Group

SPRINGFIELD — Western New England University announced an educational partnership with All States Materials Group of Sunderland to offer Lean Six Sigma certification to its employees.

The two-month program leads to green belt certification in Lean Six Sigma, an internationally recognized, data-driven methodology to achieve operating efficiencies used in manufacturing and related industrial enterprises. Employees achieve levels of certification, known as belts, through classroom instruction and online modules, culminating in a substantial work-related project. Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt Lisa Totz of LT Consulting of Westfield is the primary instructor for the program.

All States Materials Group was formed in 2007 with the goal of harnessing the strengths and capabilities of several individual member companies and their employees within one united organization. Member companies throughout New England and New York offer road paving and maintenance services, using a variety of advanced asphalt products and additives.

“We are proud to offer this cutting-edge program to a regional leader in asphalt products and service,” said Richard Keating, vice president for Strategic Initiatives at Western New England University. “We see this initiative as a bold outreach, with clear links to our acclaimed degree programs and clearly within our mission to serve the growing economy of Western Massachusetts and beyond.”