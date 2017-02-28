WNEU to Host Annual Pharmacy Conference March 16

SPRINGFIELD — The Western New England University College of Pharmacy will hold its seventh annual Continuing Pharmacy Education and Preceptor Development Conference on Thursday, March 16 from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Rivers Memorial Hall. The conference is one way the College of Pharmacy supports the educational needs of pharmacists in the region.

Hundreds of regional pharmacists from New England participate each year in the full-day training program, which will provide insight into legal issues impacting the pharmacy profession, preceptor development, and updates on clinical therapeutics.

The workshops this year include “Naloxone: How It Will Impact the Community,” with Victoria Celetti, PharmD; “Drug Therapy in the Elderly,” with Corey Laskey, PharmD, BCPP; “Annual Pharmacy Law Review,” with David Baker, BS Pharm, MBA, JD; “Patient-centered Care,” with Katelyn Parsons, PharmD, RPh; and “The Focus of Pharmacy Education,” with Kim Tanzer, PharmD.

Upon completion of the program, attendees will earn up to six contact hours of ACPE-accredited continuing pharmacy education. There is no charge to attend the conference, but advanced registration is required. To register, visit wnerxce.org. For more information, contact Joanne Moore at joanne.moore@wne.edu or (413) 796-2046.

For more information about the other training opportunities at the Western New England University College of Pharmacy, e-mail Kim Tanzer, assistant dean, Experiential Affairs, and Continuing Education administrator, at kim.tanzer@wne.edu.