WNEU To Host New England Regional College Fair

SPRINGFIELD — Western New England University will host a northeast regional college fair sponsored by the New England Association for College Admission Counseling (NEACAC), on Sept. 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Alumni Healthful Living Center, 1215 Wilbraham Road, Springfield, MA. Representatives from more than 127 colleges and universities will be available to speak with local high school students and their parents, about their respective institutions and the college admission process.

Prior to the start of the fair, Western New England University will host a free 45-minute College and Financial Aid Awareness workshop beginning at 1 p.m. also in the Alumni Healthful Living Center.

“This workshop will give parents and students a great introduction into the entire college search and financial aid process, a process that can get confusing,” said Bryan Gross, vice president for enrollment management and marketing at Western New England University. No registration is required to attend the free workshop.

High school juniors and seniors are encouraged to attend the largest college fair to be held in Western Mass. this fall. A list of all the colleges that have confirmed attendance at this time can be found at wne.edu/become-a-student/visit/college-fair.