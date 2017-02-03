WNEU Hosting Immigration Policy Forum Today

SPRINGFIELD — The Western New England University School of Law will host a regional forum on immigration policy today, Feb. 3, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Blake Law Center. The recent presidential election has focused significant attention on potential changes to the nation’s immigration laws and policies. While immigration issues have national implications, the ultimate impact can be very local. This symposium will discuss how communities in Western Mass. may be affected.

The forum will feature representatives from local community organizations and law firms that work on immigration issues on a daily basis. The panelists will present their perspectives on current policies, and how anticipated changes in immigration policies may affect the services they provide to their immigrant constituents. The presenters will also explain how interested students and community members can become involved.

The forum will provide accurate information to reduce the misinformation that is raising fears and concerns, and it will further the cooperation and collaboration among local service providers, advocates, and affected communities. Sudha Setty, professor of Law and associate dean for Faculty Development & Intellectual Life, will moderate.

The forum is free and open to the public. For more details, click here.