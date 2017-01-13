Woodworking Shows Coming to West Springfield This Weekend

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Woodworking Shows are coming to the Eastern States Exposition this weekend, Jan. 13-15. Boilard Lumber, a local, family-owned supplier of building supplies, welcomes show attendees to see live demonstrations of DeWalt, Fein, and Porter-Cable tools.

“With the right tools, you can finish any job,” said Bob Boilard, vice president of Boilard Lumber. “This is a great opportunity for professionals and do-it-yourself enthusiasts to see the latest advancements in technology by some of the most popular tool manufacturers. We’ll be showcasing many different tools, and I’m really excited to demonstrate the DeWalt track saw that delivers precise, straight, splinter-free cuts with a unique, continuous anti-kickback mechanism and riving knife that prevents kickback when engaged. This tool was also designed with optimum ergonomics in mind, which means it’s comfortable to use and precise.”

Boilard Lumber will also be demonstrating the MultiMaster series of Fein tools, including blade and dust extractors, which are available for sale.

General admission to the Woodworking Shows is $14 at the door (cash only) or $12 if purchased online. Admission is included with the purchase of a paid education and seminar registration. Children under 15 years old are admitted free if accompanied by an adult. Active-duty military, fire, and police with valid ID are admitted free of charge.

Show hours are Friday, Jan. 13, noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition to tool-vendor exhibitions, the Woodworking Shows have built a reputation for sharing educational programming by offering woodworking presentations and seminars by nationally renowned woodworking experts. For a full list of show programming or to purchase tickets online, visit thewoodworkingshows.com.