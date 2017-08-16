Workshop Offers ‘Storytelling Strategies to Engage and Influence’

EAST LONGMEADOW — Even the greatest content needs a powerful delivery method to reach its target audience. “Storytelling Strategies to Engage and Influence,” an interactive workshop to be held Thursday, Aug. 24, will introduce participants to the value and power of storytelling as an influence tool.

Lisa Lipkin will lead the workshop, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bay Path University’s Philip H. Ryan Center, 1 Denslow Road, East Longmeadow.

Attendees will learn how to organize their facts and figures within a new narrative structure, making their information more emotionally engaging and memorable. They will also learn strategies for delivering their presentations like a professional storyteller. This learning experience aims to improve team building, recruitment, onboarding, sales, internal and external communication, leadership training, and employee engagement.

This one-day interactive learning experience costs $350 and offers 5.5 professional development credits. To register or for more information, click here.