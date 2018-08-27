World Affairs Council Welcomes Terrorism Expert Harry Krejsa to Annual Meeting

SPRINGFIELD — The World Affairs Council of Western Massachusetts will present Harry Krejsa of the Center for new American Security in conversation with Bill Scher, contributing editor of Politico, at the council’s 92nd annual meeting and dinner on Monday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Sheraton Springfield at Monarch Place. The topic of the evening will be “Heartland Security: How Global Engagement Once Fueled the American Middle Class — and Can Again.”

“We’re very excited to have Harry Krejsa speak to us,” said John Morse, World Affairs Council board president and former president and publisher at Merriam-Webster. “We know the conversation with Bill Scher will be illuminating. Krejsa’s report on heartland security meshes perfectly with the council’s mission to help people understand the impact foreign policy and global issues have on their daily lives.”

The program is open to the public. The cost is $50 per person and includes dinner. The RSVP deadline is Monday, Sept. 10. Register by calling (413) 733-0110 or online at www.worldaffairscouncil.com.