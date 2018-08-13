WSU to Offer Human Resource Certification Preparation Course

WESTFIELD — The College of Graduate and Continuing Education at Westfield State University is offering a human resource certification preparation program beginning Sept. 6. This course is offered in partnership with the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

An intensive 36-hour course, the Human Resource Certification Preparation Program is designed primarily to prepare those students seeking certification as a Certified Professional (CP) or Senior Certified Professional (SCP). It is also an excellent program to broaden knowledge of human resources for professional development. The course relies on the 2018 SHRM Learning System, which provides interactive tools and updated content that reflects the SHRM Body of Competency and Knowledge (BoCK) as tested on the SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP exams. Program content is updated annually to reflect legislative changes and new HR developments. As a result, SHRM Learning System participants consistently beat the national pass rate on certification exams.

The instructor for this program, Karen Smith, is chief operating officer at Square One, a nonprofit that provides a range of family-friendly education and support services. She received her bachelor’s degree in human resources and labor relations from Ohio State University and earned a Juris Doctor from the Western New England University School of Law. SPHR-certified since 2002, Smith has taught SPHR classes for 14 years. She effectively leverages her extensive background in HR consulting and training to provide a relevant and engaging classroom experience.

The total cost of this course is $1,215. It will meet on Thursdays, Sept. 6 through Dec. 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Square One, 1095 Main St., Springfield. To register, visit www.westfield.ma.edu/hrcert.