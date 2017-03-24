Yogesh Malik Joins Team at Greenfield Savings Bank

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Savings Bank announced that Yogesh “Yogi” Malik has joined the bank as a premier banker and also joined the bank’s GSB Investments and Insurance Division as an Infinex Investments executive.

Malik will assist customers with identifying opportunities to increase their earnings on their savings at the bank and through the investment opportunities offered by the GSB Investments and Insurance Division, through Infinex Investments Inc. He is based at the bank’s main office located at 400 Main St. in Greenfield.

“We are very excited to have Yogi join our team,” said Denise Coyne, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Greenfield Savings Bank. “Yogi’s knowledge of our bank’s deposit choices and his ability to clearly evaluate other options available through the investments division is helping our customers make more informed decisions and optimize their earnings.”

Malik came to the bank with more than four years of experience and has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Bentley University. He has passed the Series 6, Series 63, Series 65, and Series 7 examinations, which are required for individuals who sell certain investment products. In the fall, he is planning to begin working on an MBA.