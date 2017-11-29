YoYoExpert First to Enroll in Health Connector for Business

EASTHAMPTON — The first business to enroll in health insurance through the new Health Connector for Business online system is YoYoExpert, an Easthampton company that strives to teach people what the modern yo-yo is, and “make the simple amazing.”

The Massachusetts Health Connector launched the new small-group portal in August, and the full platform launched on Nov. 1. In the new system, businesses and brokers around Massachusetts will be able to sign up for coverage, offer employees the opportunity to pick their own plan, and contain the cost of coverage.

“The workflow, and actual design and layout, was nice,” said Andre Boulay, owner of YoYoExpert, who also owns A2Z Science and Learning Store in Northampton. “Through the Health Connector for Business, we are able to provide good health insurance for our employees while keeping the costs for our business in mind.”

The Health Connector for Business portal includes plans from seven carriers for 2018, and business owners and brokers will be able to choose a plan and set premium costs from the company, while allowing employees the flexibility to choose a plan that best meets their needs.

“I’m looking forward to the new flexibility and options available to current and future clients through the Health Connector for Business,” said Rich Cahillane, benefits consultant with the American Benefits Group in Northampton, who helped Boulay enroll through the Health Connector. “Making health insurance as simple and affordable as possible is the goal.”