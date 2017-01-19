YPS Celebrates a Decade of Engagement

SPRINGFIELD — On Wednesday, the board of directors of the Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (YPS) hosted a press conference and leadership luncheon panel to kick off a year-long slate of events celebrating the organization’s 10th anniversary.

“I was nothing before YPS,” said Jeremy Casey, a past president. “Being a part of this organization has made me better personally and professionally. It’s the best thing I have ever done for my career.”

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno issued a proclamation declaring Jan. 18, 2017 Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield Day in the city, praising members’ commitment to cultivate a more engaged young workforce and adding, “you have truly been outstanding ambassadors for the city of Springfield.”

Afterward, BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien led a panel discussion with Casey, current YPS President Peter Ellis, and past presidents Jeff Fialky and Pam Thornton. “It’s amazing to me to see the progression, the continuation of the ideas you guys had, that are still happening,” Ellis told the past presidents and current YPS members gathered in the room.”

Added Thornton, “YPS is only as good as the people serving. It’s always been a working board, a working organization. Everyone brings their own perspectives, different opinions about how to grow it, and sometimes we didn’t get along, but we’re so excited to see it’s still strong and still growing.”

By representing young professionals during their personal and professional development, Vice President Ashley Clark noted, YPS has built a network of young leaders who are the next generation of business professionals. “By providing the networking spaces for young professionals to develop the skills necessary for leadership across multiple sectors, we are changing the dynamic of our city while simultaneously laying the groundwork for future policy and workforce innovation.”