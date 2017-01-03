YPS to Host State Auditor at February Leadership Luncheon

SPRINGFIELD — The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (YPS) will welcome state Auditor Suzanne Bump to its February Leadership Luncheon on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the UMass Center at Springfield, classroom 004.

Bump will discuss her work as an advocate for labor issues, government accountability, and professional development to grow the public’s trust in her office. Leadership Luncheon speakers share their personal and professional stories with young professionals who aspire to be in positions of leadership.

Lunch is included, and this event is free to YPS members and $10 for non-members. To register, click here.