YPS, Springfield Thunderbirds Announce SantaCon on Dec. 8

SPRINGFIELD — The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (YPS), in partnership with the Springfield Thunderbirds, announced Springfield’s first SantaCon taking place Friday, Dec. 8.

Springfield SantaCon will bring residents, stakeholders, and community members together to celebrate the season dressed as Santas, elves, Mrs. Claus, and various other holiday figures. SantaCon will begin at Theodores’ Booze, Blues & BBQ and travel to the MassMutual Center for the Springfield Thunderbirds game. After the game, the evening ends at Nadim’s Mediterranean Restaurant.

“We are excited to host a creative holiday event this year, and partnering with Springfield establishments and our hometown team is the perfect backdrop,” said Ashley Clark, president of YPS. “The appeal of this event is reaching people outside of the downtown business market. SantaCon allows us to proudly show off our city to those who may not otherwise frequent downtown.”

The event benefits the Children’s Study Home, with $3 of every ticket sold being donated by YPS Cares, the philanthropic arm of YPS. Berkshire Bank Wealth Management Group will also match the donation up to $3 of every ticket. The donation will be presented during the first intermission. For SantaCon tickets and further details, visit springfieldyps.com.