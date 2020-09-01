BusinessWest to Present an Intriguing Slate of Events in Coming Months

Altered Celebrations

Clearly, COVID-19 has changed just about everything in the business world these days — including BusinessWest’s annual award ceremonies.

Indeed, the regularly scheduled gatherings to honor our Difference Makers and the 40 Under Forty class of 2020 — along with the Alumni Achievement Award winner — had to be postponed because of the pandemic and ongoing bans on large gatherings.

But BusinessWest is now ready to move forward with two exciting events that will enable the region to celebrate this year’s honorees — and in settings that will comply with the state’s many guidelines for gatherings in the COVID-19 era.

The first of these events, set for Sept. 24, will honor the large and distinguished Difference Makers class of 2020. This will be a ‘hybrid’ event, if you will, with the honorees and sponsors to gather at the Upper Vista at the Log Cabin Banquet and Meeting House in Holyoke — 40 are allowed under the current guidelines — with the more than 300 other guests able to take in the proceedings virtually.

The class of 2020 includes: Christopher (Monte) Belmonte, DJ at WRSI the River Radio and creator of Monte’s March; Ira Bryck, consultant and former executive director of the Family Business Center of Pioneer Valley; Sandy Cassanelli, CEO of Greeno Supply; Dianne Fuller Doherty, retired director of the Massachusetts Small Business Development Center Network; Ronn Johnson, president and CEO of Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services; Steve Lowell, president and CEO of Monson Savings Bank; and Rick’s Place.

Guests who have purchased tickets for the event, originally scheduled for March at the Log Cabin, will be able to pick up a boxed meal, a program guide for the event, and gifts from event sponsors at locations to be announced at a later date.

Meanwhile, details are falling into place for an exciting live event on October 8 to honor the 40 Under Forty class of 2020. A ‘drive-in’ celebration will be staged at Mercedes-Benz of Springfield, an event sponsor. The drive-in has become a popular option for events this summer, and the 40 Under Forty is perfectly suited for this style of gathering.

More than 400 attendees are expected to park at the spacious lot at the Chicopee dealership, tailgate next to their cars (a boxed meal, gifts from sponsors, and a program guide will be presented to each attendee upon arrival), and watch the class of 2020 — and the Alumni Achievement Award winner — take to the stage to accept their awards. For a list of this year’s honorees, Go HERE.

“COVID-19 has presented a number of challenges to those staging events this year,” said Bevin Peters, Marketing and Events director for BusinessWest. “But with the help of our sponsors and those at the Log Cabin and Mercedes-Benz of Springfield, we’ve been able to create events that will be fun and safe, and enable us to celebrate our worthy honorees.”

Sponsorship opportunities for both events are still available.

The Difference Makers program for 2020 is sponsored by Burkhart Pizzanelli, Mercy Medical Center/Trinity Health Of New England, Royal P.C., and TommyCar Auto Group, with nonprofit partners MHA Inc., the Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Charity Golf Tournament, and United Way of Pioneer Valley.

The 40 Under Forty program is being sponsored by Health New England and PeoplesBank (presenting sponsors), and Comcast Business, the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst, and Mercedes-Benz of Springfield, with event partners WWLP 22 News/CW Springfield and the Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield.