Celebrating the 40 Under Forty Class of 2020

The regularly scheduled gathering to honor our 40 Under Forty Class of 2020 had to be post-poned because of the pandemic and ongoing bans on large gatherings.

Amid new restrictions imposed by the governor on large gatherings and with a strong desire to keep everyone safe, it was decided that the most prudent course was to instead celebrate our honorees’ accomplishments with a hybrid platform.

The hybrid event will be spread out over two days on Wed., Oct. 7 and Thurs., Oct. 8. Each “mini-event” will allow 10 honorees and one guest to celebrate in person at the Upper Vista of the Log Cabin. The award presentation will take place as it normally would, but with a very small group (under 40 people) in-person. For all paid registered guests, we will provide a unique code to celebrate virtually with a live stream. Guests will view the virtual program on this page.

As mentioned above, because of the size of the class and to adhere to CDC guidelines, we will be splitting up the event over two days, with two sessions on each of those days. To streamline the process, we have split up the sessions in alphabetical order by last name of the honoree. Paid guests: please refer to the below list to see when your 40 Under Forty honoree will be accepting their award. Paid virtual guest may view any of the live-streamed sessions: