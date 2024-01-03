Chris Kelley to Step Down as MGM Springfield President, CEO

SPRINGFIELD — MGM Springfield President and CEO Chris Kelley is stepping down from that position, the facility’s spokesperson, Beth Ward, told multiple news outlets. Kelley has served as president and CEO of MGM Springfield since January 2020.

Ward noted that Kelley is moving west to spend more time with his family, and that Louis Theros, an industry veteran who has been with MGM Resorts since 2015, will take the reins at MGM. A formal announcement is expected later this week.