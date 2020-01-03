Gove Law Office Attorneys Become Members of ElderCounsel

LUDLOW — Gove Law Office announced that founding Partner Michael Gove and Associate Amanda Carpe have become members of ElderCounsel, a national organization of elder-law and special-needs planning attorneys.

“We are delighted to welcome Gove Law Office to ElderCounsel,” said Valerie Peterson, CEO of the organization. “Having accomplished attorneys like Michael and Amanda is what makes our membership such a distinguished group.”

Founded by several of the country’s most renowned elder-law and special-needs planning attorneys, ElderCounsel provides its members with continuing legal education on planning for seniors and their families and those with special needs; ElderDocx, a cutting-edge software program for creating elder-law and special-needs planning legal documents; and a forum in which ideas and expertise on elder-law and special-needs planning are freely exchanged among attorneys.

Gove is a 2004 graduate of Boston College School of Law and focuses his practice on complex estate planning; business representation, including succession planning; and commercial and residential real-estate transactions.

Carpe is a graduate of Western New England University School of Law and focuses her practice on complex estate planning, guardianships and conservatorships, probate administrations, and residential real-estate transactions.