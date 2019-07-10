Healthcare Heroes Nomination Deadline Is This Friday

SPRINGFIELD — Nominations for the third annual class of Healthcare Heroes are due this Friday, July 12. Individuals and organizations making an impact in Western Mass. may be nominated in seven different categories: Patient/Resident/Client Care Provider, Health/Wellness Administrator/Administration, Emerging Leader, Community Health, Innovation in Health/Wellness, Collaboration in Health/Wellness, and Lifetime Achievement.

In the spring of 2017, BusinessWest and its sister publication, HCN, created the Healthcare Heroes recognition program. It was launched with the theory that there are heroes working all across this region’s wide, deep, and all-important healthcare sector, and that there was no shortage of fascinating stories to tell and individuals and groups to honor.

Event sponsors include presenting sponsor American International College, partnering sponsors Development Associates and Comcast Business, and supporting sponsor Elms College. To nominate a Healthcare Hero for the class of 2019, click here.