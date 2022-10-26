JimBuddy’s Rec Shop to Host Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting on Nov. 2￼

CHICOPEE — The Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the grand opening of JimBuddy’s Rec Shop at 1269 Memorial Dr. with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. Chicopee Mayor John Vieau and other officials are expected to be in attendance.

JimBuddy’s Rec Shop is owned by Jim and Lisa Robinson, who opened JimBuddy’s Glass Gallery & Vape Shop next door at 1271 Memorial Dr. in 2015. When the space next door at 1269 became available in 2018 — the year cannabis was legalized by Massachusetts voters — the Robinsons rented the space with hopes to open a dispensary. JimBuddy’s received a special permit from the city of Chicopee in April 2021, making it the third recreational cannabis dispensary approved in the city. The shop officially opened to the public on Oct. 1, 2022.

As a small family business, JimBuddy’s focus is offering quality products from small, local businesses in the cannabis industry like those based Florence, Whately, and Pittsfield. JimBuddy’s Rec Shop is open to customers who are age 21+ with valid ID.