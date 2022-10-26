LGBTQ+ Business Leaders Roundtable Scheduled for Today in Easthampton￼

EASTHAMPTON — Commonwealth Corp., in partnership with the Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce and other state and local organizations, will host a roundtable discussion in Easthampton geared towards meaningful access and upward mobility for LGBTQ+ business leaders in Massachusetts.

The #LeadTheChange LGBTQ+ Owned Business Roundtable is scheduled for today, Oct. 26 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce, 122 Pleasant St., Suite 107, Easthampton.

As part of Commonwealth’s minority-owned-businesses event series taking place across the state, this Easthampton event convenes business owners to exchange information related to growth, workforce development, and access to state funding. Featured speakers include Grace Moreno, executive director of the Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce; Xiomara Albán DeLobato, chief of staff at the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council; Isa Wang, founder of Gamut Pins and co-founder of the Bower Studio; and Ron Molina-Brantley, vice president, relationship manager, team leader at Berkshire Bank.

Established under the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, Commonwealth Corp. is a quasi-public agency that fosters workforce equity in Massachusetts by delivering innovative and collaborative professiona- development solutions that help diverse communities and employers succeed.

To register for this event, visit www.commcorp.org/mbrt.