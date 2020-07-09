MGM Emphasizes Safety as It Reopens After COVID-forced Shutdown

Ready for the Restart

Those visiting MGM Springfield after it reopens following a nearly four-month-long shutdown forced by COVID-19 will certainly recognize the place.

But much will be different at One MGM Way, to put it mildly, when it opens to its M life members this week and the general public on July 13.

Plexiglass dividers are now in place between some slot machines. Many of the table games — roulette and craps, for example — will not be open for play. There are seats only at the slot machines that are in use. Those that are not bear a simple round, black sign that reads ‘THIS MACHINE IS OFF FOR YOUR SAFETY.’

In the restaurants, tables are spaced six feet apart, and there are fewer of them. Where a self-serve beverage station once stood, there is a hand-washing station. Overall, there is simply more open space, and everywhere there are signs informing people they must wear masks and practice social distancing.

Welcome to what could be called the new MGM Springfield.

But while MGM is ready for customers after one executive with the company called a “sprint” to be ready for opening after it was announced that casinos would be included in phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, the larger question looming over this much-anticipated restart is whether customers are ready to return to MGM — or any casino, for that matter.

Chris Kelley, who was named president and chief operating officer of MGM Springfield last winter, echoed others in this business when he said he’s simply not sure what to expect when doors that were never intended to be locked are opened again, and how profitably the casino can operate at the one-third capacity mandated by the state.

“We’re excited to be here in this moment,” he said. “We have significant occupancy constraints that the business will be opening with, but we approach this moment with gratitude for the opportunity to serve our guests and this community again.”

Overall, Kelley and other members of the MGM management team kept repeating that one-third fraction. That’s how many of the slot machines that existed pre-COVID will be operating, that’s roughly how many of the 2,000 employees on the payroll before the shutdown will be called back, and, as noted, that’s what the casino’s overall operating capacity will be.

Which raises the question, asked by BusinessWest, ‘will this translate into roughly one-third the pre-COVID revenue?’

Seth Stratton, the company’s vice president and general counsel, said that, at this point, it’s far too early to know.

“Each market is different,” he said. “We have to see how customers respond; we need to give it some time to see as people get comfortable and our marketing gets going. We don’t have any solid projections.”

During those tours of the gaming floor and an adjoining restaurant, the TAP sports bar, members of the press were shown some of the myriad steps taken to reopen the casino and make it safe for customers and employees alike. These include the removal of roughly two-thirds of the slot machines from operation, plexiglass between the blackjack dealer and the players at the table, the new hand-washing station, signs on the floors and walls reminding people to wear masks and stay six feet apart, the transformation of one slots area into a revamped stadium-gaming area with six feet between players, spaced tables in the sports bar and far more tables outside than during pre-COVID days, and other measures.

They have all been taken in the name of safety, said company officials, who talked on that issue at length while generally sidestepping questions about projected revenues following the reopening, talks with the city about conditions within the host-community agreement, and even how much was spent by the casino to get it ready for reopening.

“This is the biggest challenge our industry has ever faced,” said Stratton when asked whether operating at one-third capacity would enable the casino to operate profitably. “But what we’re really focused on now is opening in a safe way for employees and guests, showing we can open and operate responsibly, through our multi-layer, seven-point plan and in compliance with the regulations. And as we demonstrate that, we’re hopeful that we’ll be able to expand capacity and then be able to optimize revenues.”

Kelley, also president of MGM’s Empire City casino in Yonkers, N.Y., agreed.

“We’re focused on reopening the right way — building trust with our guests and with our team members; we’re not going to rush this,” he said to area press members, who were given scheduled tours of the casino on July 9. “We have a multi-layered, comprehensive plan that is focused on fusing health and safety into everything we do.”

Stratton said the overall response in the few casinos within the MGM umbrella that have opened in recent weeks is generally encouraging.

“At those properties within MGM that have reopened, we’ve seen good demand,” he noted. “We’ve seen some strong results, and we’ve seen patrons generally complying with the rules and understanding them; overall, it’s been a smooth experience. We’re optimistic that folks are ready to come back, and that they’re ready to come back to a safe environment.

“If you look around, it looks the same, but it also looks very different,” he went on, referring to the casino floor. “We want to accentuate those differences.”

As was said at the time, patrons returning to MGM Springfield will certainly recognize the place. But only time will tell just how many of them will return — and that will determine how successful this reopening, this restart, will be.

—George O’Brien