Scholarships Available for Casino Dealer Classes Starting Oct. 7

SPRINGFIELD — Scholarships are available for a new round of casino dealer training classes being offered by the Massachusetts Casino Career Training Institute (MCCTI), starting Monday, Oct. 7. MCCTI is a partnership between Holyoke Community College, Springfield Technical Community College, and MGM Springfield.

Blackjack dealer training classes run through Dec. 3 and are held noon to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Blackjack classes will immediately be followed by carnival-games training Dec. 9 to Jan. 22, with days off during the holidays.

New for this class, scholarships are available for Massachusetts residents looking to enter the casino-dealer field. The funding comes from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to encourage more people to find employment. Applicants must be unemployed or underemployed and must accept a position in the industry if offered. In addition, funding is set aside for veterans and active members of the Massachusetts National Guard.

MGM Springfield is looking for full- and part-time casino dealers. Students who successfully complete the two classes are guaranteed an audition with MGM Springfield. The cost for the two classes is $598.

Classes are taught by current MGM Springfield supervisors who are experienced educators as well. The classroom is located at 95 State St., Springfield, on the grounds of MGM Springfield. Tables, chips, and cards are close replicas to those found on the casino floor. Free parking is available in the MGM Springfield garage.

Class space is limited. For more information about trainings and to enroll, visit www.mccti.org or e-mail Michele Cabral at [email protected].