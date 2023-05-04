Daily News

Springfield Symphony Orchestra Strikes Long-awaited Deal with Union Musicians

By 496

SPRINGFIELD — Representatives of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO) and Local 171 of the American Federation of Musicians will announce that a labor agreement has been reached today, May 4, at 2:15 p.m. in the Mahogany Room at Springfield Symphony Hall.

SSO President and CEO Paul Lambert and Local 171 President Beth Welty will be joined by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno for the announcement at Symphony Hall.

Details of the agreement and other announcements about the upcoming SSO season will be shared. Sarno will also announce a significant contribution from the city of Springfield to support SSO youth programming.

