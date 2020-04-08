TommyCar Auto Group Launches ‘Donate to Feed’ Initiative

NORTHAMPTON — With the COVID-19 pandemic taking a toll on the doctors, nurses, and frontline medical workers at local hospitals, TommyCar Auto Group launched an initiative to help feed these local heroes, all while supporting the local restaurant industry.

TommyCar Auto Group — consisting of Country Hyundai, Country Nissan, Genesis of Northampton, Northampton Volkswagen, and Volvo Cars Pioneer Valley — developed the “Donate to Feed” initiative, which will provide meals to the staff at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield all while supporting local restaurants, who are also struggling during this unprecedented time.

“Our guiding principles at the TommyCar Auto Group have always included building a strong community and supporting local,” said Carla Cosenzi, president of TommyCar Auto Group. “Right now, our local healthcare workers are putting in long, grueling shifts to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Our local restaurants are suffering as business is limited to takeout and delivery only. With the help of our customers, we can buy meals from local restaurants and feed healthcare workers, which can help keep jobs and businesses alive, all while supporting the staff at local hospitals.”

Members of the TommyCard Rewards loyalty program were able to donate up to 50 points to help feed frontline healthcare workers. The points are matched in dollars by TommyCar Auto Group, making it easy to donate to the cause without having to leave the comfort and safety of home to make an in-person donation. In just three days, the group was able to reach the set limit of 100 50-point donations, and as a result, $5,000 will go toward the purchase of meals for the staff of Baystate Medical Center in the coming days. Participating restaurants will include Bueno Burrito, Freckled Fox Café, Jake’s at the Mill, Tony’s Pizza, Local Burger, and Belly of the Beast.

“We are so humbled by the response we’ve received from our amazing TommyCar customers. With their support, we have been able to lend a hand and extend a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to those in our community who need it the most right now,” Cosenzi said.

Due to the overwhelming response, TommyCar Auto Group will look to expand upon the campaign this week as it launches an initiative to help provide staff at Cooley Dickinson Hospital with the personal protective equipment they need as the fight against COVID-19 continues.

To learn more, follow the “Donate to Feed” campaign on the Country Hyundai, Country Nissan, Genesis of Northampton, Northampton Volkswagen, and Volvo Cars of Pioneer Valley Facebook websites.