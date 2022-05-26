Wharton Grad and Founder/CEO of GenHERationⓇ to Speak at  WMA Commencement  

WILBRAHAM — Katlyn Grasso, Founder and CEO of GenHERation®, a network where young women and companies connect, will be the 2022 Commencement speaker at Wilbraham & Monson Academy on Saturday on the WMA campus at 11 a.m. The 2022 graduating class at WMA consists of 99 graduates, all of whom will be attending college.

In her role as CEO, Grasso has created GenHERation® Discovery Days, hosted the GenHERation® Summer Leadership Series, developed original GenHERation® webisodes, launched The GenHERation® Collection product line, and has grown the GenHERation® community to reach more than 500,000 young women.

Grasso is a graduate of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania where she received a B.S. in Economics with concentrations in finance and strategic globalization. She is one of the inaugural recipients of the Penn President’s Engagement Prize, which provides Penn students with $150,000 to develop ventures that have the potential to change the world.

Grasso speaks internationally about entrepreneurship, technology, leadership and the advancement of women, and has been a featured speaker at more than 200 events. She is a frequent radio and television contributor and her work has been featured across national media outlets, including CNBC, NBC, Fast Company, Forbes, The Huffington Post, CBS, Yahoo! Finance, Seventeen Magazine and SiriusXM.

“Katlyn Grasso is such an enterprising young entrepreneur and supporter of young women in leadership, and we are proud to have her joining us for Commencement 2022,” said Head of School Brian P. Easler. “We were excited back in 2020, when Katlyn was originally scheduled to speak at commencement, so we were thrilled when she agreed to reschedule with us for this year. Katlyn has already been engaging with some of our students, and we look forward to her insights this Saturday.”

Grasso is a member of the Penn Fund Executive Board, the Penn Nursing Center for Global Women’s Health Advisory Board, the TCU Neeley Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation Board of Directors, and is the tri-chair of Momentum: The Power of Penn Women. She was named to the Forbes “30 Under 30” list in 2022 as one of the most influential leaders in education.