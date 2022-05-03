Owner, Events by Jackie M; Venue & Events Manager, Montague Retreat Center; Age 39

Jackie Martucci is a self-proclaimed ‘Jackie of all trades.’

She started her event-planning business from the ground up, leaning on her background in management, hospitality, customer service, and sales. She jokingly admits that when she started her business, she really had no idea of what she was getting herself into.

“I wanted to start my own business but didn’t actually have the credentials to do that … I didn’t have a breadth of experience in the event world,” she said. “I really got into it because I was interested, but also I just put my nose down and worked.”

One thing that helped with Martucci’s progress was never turning down an opportunity to learn. She always seized the opportunity to go to every conference and learning seminar she could.

After more than 11 years in the business, Martucci’s interests have shifted from late nights as a wedding planner to working with nonprofits.

“I’ve been slowly evolving over the past couple of years because I really, really enjoy working with nonprofit groups and organizations on their fundraisers and bettering their businesses,” she explained. “I don’t want my tombstone to say ‘she was a great event planner’; I want it to say something more meaningful.”

These days Martucci is working with Square One, one of her favorite organizations to collaborate with, on its Kentucky Derby fundraiser. She’s also working on a fundraiser for the Cutchins Program in Northampton and is involved with Dress for Success Western Massachusetts, Reading Success by 4th Grade, and Christina’s House.

She’s also active in the community. Martucci is presently the president-elect on the executive board for the Junior League of Greater Springfield. She has been involved with JLGS for the past five years and previously served as the vice president of Communications.

Outside of work, Martucci loves to go to the beach, travel, or sit down and read a book. But nothing beats spending time with her family. She lives up to her title of ‘Jackie of all trades,’ but the common thread is her desire to give back to the community.

“I just want to do as much good as I can for as many amazing organizations as I can,” she said. “If that means that I’m doing work through volunteer shifts or helping them produce a fabulous fundraiser and expose them a little bit more, I’m so happy to do any of that.”

— Elizabeth Sears