MassEducate Opens Up Free Community College to Everyone

Access Granted

John Cook calls it “historic.”

And he’s not alone among the region’s community-college presidents in lauding the potential of MassEducate, a state-funded program that makes community college free for everyone who meets enrollment requirements and does not yet have a bachelor’s degree.

MassReconnect, which the state launched last summer to fully fund tuition, books, and supplies at community college for students over age 25, has already been a “game changer,” said Cook, president of Springfield Technical Community College, contributing to a 15% enrollment increase at STCC from the previous year.

“That’s an almost-unheard-of gain in higher education. And it’s hard not to attribute so much of that to the attention of adults on this idea of, ‘oh, I can come back; there’s a pathway for me.’ So it really did change our fortunes,” Cook noted. “We’ve seen about a 10-year decline in enrollments. With this major policy change, we were able to halt that and go in a different way.”

MassEducate, then, has the potential of building on MassReconnect significantly — and putting a college education within reach for everyone, regardless of economic status, Holyoke Community College (HCC) President George Timmons said.

“We’ve eliminated barriers and dealt with equity and access issues,” he told BusinessWest. “Regardless of your socioeconomic status, background, ethnicity, whoever you are, you can go from kindergarten to getting an associate degree as a right in the state of Massachusetts. That’s phenomenal. And it’s huge for the lowest socioeconomic members of society. While there still may be other barriers, finances will no longer be a barrier.”

“Regardless of your socioeconomic status, background, ethnicity, whoever you are, you can go from kindergarten to getting an associate degree as a right in the state of Massachusetts. That’s phenomenal.”

Michelle Schutt, president of Greenfield Community College, said GCC enrolled 256 MassReconnect students last year, which contributed to turning around an 11-year enrollment decline — a common story among community colleges over the past decade — with a 13% increase last fall. And MassEducate is expected to drive those numbers higher.

“It is so incredibly exciting,” she said when she spoke with BusinessWest on Aug. 7. “Applications are up 22% from last year on this date, acceptance is up 33%, and head count is up 11%. And last year, we got 300 students from August 10 to the first day of class, so those numbers should get even better. We couldn’t be more excited and appreciative of our elected officials who had the vision for this.”

MassEducate, a $117.5 million annual investment by the state, covers tuition and fees for all students, plus books and supplies for some. The program aims to support both economic opportunity for students and workforce development across a Massachusetts economy that has struggled, sector by sector, to recruit and retain talent in recent years.

Importantly, the program is a ‘last dollar’ investment, meaning students will still access federal funds, like Pell Grants, as well as state aid and scholarships, and MassEducate will pay the costs that remain, so it’s not funding anywhere near the full cost of a student’s education.

“It’s important to note that we didn’t leave any money on the table,” Timmons noted. “Basically, the state comes in and closes the deal for whatever gaps you may have.”

Schutt believes the program will have far-reaching impacts on students, families, and the economy.

“Now higher education can be attainable for more people, and that will change families for decades. I’m very passionate about the effects of education, particularly generationally. This will have such a huge impact on families, on the workforce, on social mobility.”

“It is surreal that K-12 education became free in the Commonwealth in the early 1800s, and here we are, almost 200 years later, finally giving higher education the support it needs,” she said. “Now higher education can be attainable for more people, and that will change families for decades. I’m very passionate about the effects of education, particularly generationally. This will have such a huge impact on families, on the workforce, on social mobility.”

Back to School

Schutt served on a MassEducate planning committee that met every other week throughout most of the 2023-24 academic year; the group, about 30 in all, included elected officials, business leaders, union representatives, administrators, financial-aid officers, faculty, and others.

“I’ll be honest — I’ve spent my entire life in higher education, but I never guessed this would be so complicated. People had all different perspectives on it, and that’s what these committees should be — we shouldn’t be all monolithic thinkers,” she said.

“Some people wanted to cap the total; other people wanted the students supported up to the total cost of attendance at a community college, which can be $20,000 a year. Others thought it should only be for students in particular majors — high-demand fields. Some thought if they already had an associate degree, they shouldn’t get another. All voices were brought to the table, and we had great conversations.”

Cook said the college presidents, through the Massachusetts Assoc. of Community Colleges, had a strong voice in the process.

“It was a great lift last year to help launch MassReconnect, and now, the universalness of MassEducate will further add to that. And we’re excited,” he said. “I’ve said before that MassReconnect was a game changer. But MassEducate is historic.”

While many graduating high-school seniors will still prefer to attend a four-year college right from the outset, time will tell how many will pivot to a debt-free first two years before entering the workforce with an associate degree or transferring to earn a bachelor’s degree.

“We have some very robust early-college pathways, and we work closely with a couple of different high schools to put credits in high-school students’ hands,” Cook added. “So it’s just natural to have them know there’s a no-cost avenue to continue on with STCC.”

The committee Schutt participated in discussed whether MassEducate should cover only tuition and fees, but the final bill that passed also included books and supplies for those who qualify based on family income.

“I’ve said before that MassReconnect was a game changer. But MassEducate is historic.”

“We talked a lot on the committee about the opportunity cost of education. Tuition and fees are not the only cost,” she explained. “Transportation, childcare, all the things that we face every single day, those don’t go away because you have free tuition. So that was the motivation behind helping with book costs.”

Schutt expects some prospective students will hear about MassEducate too late this summer to meet the requirements for the fall semester, and as a result, she feels enrollment increases won’t happen all at once.

“Students found out about this two weeks ago, they haven’t started the FAFSA process, and it’s challenging to get enrolled for the fall because of the steps they have to take to be eligible to enroll in this program. My gut says we’ll see a much more significant uptick in the spring, and then, next fall, we’re going to see the full effect.”

Timmons agreed. “Given the cyclical chain of events, we’ll probably see a greater impact in the spring and in subsequent years. You’ll see a significant bump as people know about it and have time to apply to FAFSA and MASFA again.”

Cook, like Timmons and Schutt, is gratified with the outcome of the bill, and grateful for the legislators who supported it.

“We saw some real champions out this way, and we saw a willingness by the House and the Senate to negotiate to this point,” he told BusinessWest, adding that, because of the success of MassReconnect, “we really had a way last year to build a line of sight toward this outcome. Many, many people saw the value and benefit, and that helped us arrive here today.”

Degrees of Progress

Timmons noted that community colleges in Massachusetts saw an 8% enrollment bump in 2023 following passage of MassReconnect — and 45% among the over-25 crowd. That was heartening in more ways than one; not only did colleges benefit, but the program was actively targeting the fact that some 750,000 Massachusetts adults have started a college degree but not finished it.

“That seemed like low-hanging fruit, and MassReconnect really bears evidence of that,” he said, before noting that MassEducate has, at its heart, the same goals of access and equity.

“I’m so passionate about this work of education. It is the great equalizer. Once you have an education and all the rights and privileges of that degree, you can earn a livable, sustainable wage, you can take care of yourself and your family, and you can literally change the trajectory of a family. You’re not only changing your own life, but the lives of your children and your grandchildren.

“That’s amazing,” he went on. “Think about the impact on people in Massachusetts who will be paying taxes, earning livable wages, and entering the middle class and beyond, who otherwise would not be able to do so. And from a workforce-development standpoint, employers are getting a much more educated and prepared workforce to do the work that is needed.”

Graduates can connect with those jobs in more than one way, Cook said, noting that some might not realize they can enter good careers at a sub-bachelor’s level, in fields ranging from STEM to healthcare, and now do it without debt.

“And we know that our baccalaureate partners will also be the recipients down the road when students transfer. We look forward to that. This is just so significant for Massachusetts,” he added. “The term I use is, community colleges can become an equity engine for higher education.”

At STCC, where more than half the population are students of color, many of whom are first-generation college students in their families, the idea that even more students, especially those from lower-income families, may be able to access and education and a career is exciting, Cook said. “MassConnect demonstrated that, when you can get people’s attention, you will get the outcomes that you want.”

“Think about the impact on people in Massachusetts who will be paying taxes, earning livable wages, and entering the middle class and beyond, who otherwise would not be able to do so.”

One challenge now, Timmons said, is to make sure new students at HCC have the resources they need to succeed.

“With an influx of students, we have to focus on success and completion and how to scale up our support services for students. We’ve dealt with equity and access. Now, how do we remove the barriers to get them across the finish line and right out into the workforce or transferring to a four-year institution? These are good problems to have. I’d rather have these problems than not have them. And over time, we’ll address them as we need to.

“There’s still time to enroll,” Timmons was quick to add. “All you have to do is approach your local community college, express interest, and as long as they meet the program requirements and follow the steps, anyone in Massachusetts can start a new path toward a better way of life, which is pretty exciting for me.”