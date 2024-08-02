SheLeads Conference to Focus on This Powerful Force

Agents of Change

Change.

In most respects, it’s right there with death and taxes when it comes to constants in life. And in business as well.

“We process change, but since COVID, change has just accelerated, and it’s going to continue to accelerate exponentially. And how do we manage through that in both our businesses and our professional careers?” asked Moe Belliveau, executive director of the Greater Easthampton Chamber of Commerce, noting that change — and coping with the many aspects of it — will be the broad theme running through the third annual SheLeads women’s conference series this fall in the PeoplesBank Conference Room at the Kittredge Center of Holyoke Community College.

Change applies to the conference as well, she told BusinessWest, noting that, in a departure from years past, when the conference was a day-long event, it will now be a series running over four days, starting Sept. 13.

“We process change, but since COVID, change has just accelerated, and it’s going to continue to accelerate exponentially. And how do we manage through that in both our businesses and our professional careers?”

“We think this might fit people’s schedules better; it might be a little easier to manage,” she said, adding that a full day is a rather difficult commitment for many to make.

Programs will begin at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast; proceed with a ‘world café,’ an informal setting whereby participants can explore issues by discussing them in small table groups; then feature a guest speaker, followed by a guest panelist one-on-one interview and discussion facilitated by Belliveau.

Programs will be wrapped up by 10 a.m., and they will be taped as part of the chamber’s Mind Your Own Business podcast.

Again, the common thread running through each program will be change, she said, adding that there are myriad subtopics, including managing conflict during change, leading staff through change, managing burnout through change, vulnerability during change, and authenticity during change.

“We look forward to change, but there’s also some fear that gets generated around that,” she said. “How does it affect your business? How does your own fear affect your business? How do you lead people through change? How do you avoid burnout?”

Answers to these and other questions will be sought at the SheLeads conference, she went on, adding that, over the years, the sessions have drawn women from all sectors and at all stages of their careers.

Belliveau said each of the four speakers has dealt with change on many levels and has gained insight and lessons to share with participants.

“Each one of our guests has a different perspective coming from a different business sector and from a different life-experience perspective,” she went on. “Each one will have their own offerings on different stages of their lives and careers.”

The four sessions are:

• Sept. 13: The series will kick off with a program led by Class A LPGA professional Marissa Kulig Crow, owner of Marissa Golf Movement and creator of the Golf Fore Women program. Kulig Crow had to reinvent her business and career in some respects due to COVID.

• Sept. 19: The featured speaker is Burns Maxey, who, in addition to owning and operating a small business, BurnsMax Creative, is also an artist, illustrator, designer, and social entrepreneur. Named a Difference Maker by BusinessWest in 2023, she also serves as president of CitySpace, a nonprofit located in Easthampton that restores and manages the historic Old Town Hall as a vital and affordable center for the arts.

• Sept. 26: The featured speaker is Gen Brough, president of Finck & Perras Insurance Agency in Easthampton and Florence. Brough began her career in the insurance industry in 1994 as a customer-service representative for Gifford & Perras Insurance Agency. In 2004, after working in various capacities within the industry, she became a partner with Finck & Perras, and in 2015, she purchased the agency from the three other partners to become the sole owner.

• Sept. 27: The featured speaker is Mary Hamel, owner of Glendale Ridge Vineyard in Southampton. Hamel and her husband, Ed, who manages the vineyard, started the business in 1992 after purchasing Sankey Farm. In 2017, the Glendale Ridge Vineyard brand was born, featuring a variety of estate wines including Cabernet Franc, Vidal, Traminette, and Corot Noir, as well as producing unique wines using grapes carefully sourced from vineyards on Long Island and in the Finger Lakes region.

“We’re thrilled to evolve our women’s professional-development conference into a series, amplifying opportunities for our female leaders to forge connections and glean insights from the tapestry of successful women within our region,” Belliveau said. “With each installment, the series becomes a roadmap for professional advancement, empowering them to thrive in every facet of their careers.”

Attendees can purchase a package of all four sessions in the conference series or customize their professional development and purchase sessions individually. The series package is offered at $119 for members of the chamber ($199 for non-members), and individual sessions are $35 for members ($55 for non-members).

A business showcase sponsorship opportunity is also available at $350 for members ($600 for non-members), affording participants the opportunity to showcase their products and services to attendees. The sponsorship is available per session and includes three complimentary tickets to that session.

For more information, visit www.easthamptonchamber.org or email [email protected].

—George O’Brien