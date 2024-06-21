Small Businesses Can Gain Big with Outsourced Accounting

Thinking Outside the Firm

By John Trusler, CPA

Small-business owners often wear many hats, juggling various roles across their operations. But let’s face it: doing it all is not feasible in the long term.

One often-overlooked yet game-changing tool is outsourced accounting. Outsourcing your business’s accounting function provides considerable benefits beyond number crunching. It allows owners to devote more time and resources to core business functions like strategic growth and nurturing customer relationships, which are crucial for long-term success. Continue reading to explore more ways small businesses can thrive through outsourced accounting.

Scalable Solutions for Growing Businesses

As your business grows, its financial needs become more complex. Outsourced accounting services can seamlessly adjust to the size and needs of your organization. This scalability ensures that, as your operations grow, your financial oversight and capabilities expand alongside them, eliminating the need to hire additional in-house staff.

Additionally, outsourced accounting teams help streamline your annual tax preparation and compliance processes. It also offers comprehensive advisory services, including forecasting, IT support, and HR services.

Expertise and Professional Oversight

An outsourced accounting team provides businesses with the expertise of certified public accountants (CPAs) who have both private and public experience and a background working with multiple clientele within your industry. These experts deliver insight into financial reporting, automating transaction recording and account reconciliations, plus strategic planning often unattainable for small businesses.

Also, with in-house accounting staff, turnover can be a significant disruption. Outsourcing your team ensures continuity, mitigating the impact of such transitions.

Cloud-based Advantage

Outsourced accounting offers businesses a cloud-based advantage that enhances efficiency and transparency. Cloud-based technologies enable companies to access their financial records anytime, allowing for real-time, informed decision making. This approach enhances internal controls by improving bill-payment approval functions and overseeing the account reconciliation processes.

Conclusion

Outsourced accounting is much more than a cost-saving measure for small businesses. It’s a strategic choice that brings expertise, efficiency, technological advancement, and focused business growth.

By embracing outsourced accounting, small businesses can streamline their financial processes and gain valuable insights and stability, allowing them to concentrate on what they do best: growing their business and nurturing their customer base.

John Trusler is a tax director in the Hartford, Conn. office of Whittlesey. He has more than 19 years of experience in public accounting and four years in the private sector serving as the chief financial officer for one of the largest multi-specialty, for-profit medical groups in the Northeast. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Connecticut Society of Certified Public Accountants.