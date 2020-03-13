Springfield Museums to Close Temporarily from March 14 to April 3

SPRINGFIELD — In response to the community health effort to slow and stem the spread of COVID-19, the Springfield Museums will be closed to the public March 14 through April 3. All public events, programs, classes, trips, and club meetings are canceled or postponed.

“The Museums’ leadership made this decision as a proactive and cautious response to help ensure the health and safety of our staff and volunteers, visitors, and community,” said Kay Simpson, president and CEO of the Springfield Museums.

During this time, all public gatherings at the Museums are cancelled or postponed. Refunds will be issued to visitors who have purchased tickets or registrations for events, programs, classes, or excursions. The Museums will continue to carefully monitor the situation and will share updates as they become available.

“While our doors are closed,” Simpson added, “activity in the Museums will continue as the staff prepares to reopen with new and exciting programming and exhibits for our visitors.”