BusinessWest Accepting Nominations for Women of Impact Awards

SPRINGFIELD — BusinessWest magazine decided recently, after much consideration, to launch a new recognition program to honor a specific segment of the local population: women. More specifically, women making an impact in and on this region.

BusinessWest is currently accepting nominations for the Women of Impact honor (www.businesswest.com/women-of-impact), and those who score the highest in the eyes and minds of a panel of three independent judges will be honored at a luncheon in December (date and venue to be determined).

“We decided to create a special program recognizing women because, after careful consideration, we decided that this region needed one and that BusinessWest was the right organization to do it,” Kate Campiti, associate publisher and sales manager for BusinessWest, explained. “While women have certainly made great strides over the past several decades, and many women have made great achievements and broken through that proverbial glass ceiling, doing so remains a stern challenge for many.”

‘Women of Impact’ was chosen as the name for the program because, while nominees can be from the world of business, they can also be from other realms, such as the nonprofit community, public service, law enforcement, education, social work, the mentorship community, a combination of all these — any inspirational women on any level.

Nominations for this honor, due on Aug. 3, should be written with one basic underlying mission: to explain why the individual in question is, indeed, a woman of impact. Nominations should explain, when applicable:

• How the nominee has made impactful accomplishments or contributions that have positively influenced business or the community;

• How the nominee demonstrates unwavering passion and commitment for an issue that has made a difference in the lives of others;

• How the nominee has influenced other women through her actions and contributions;

• How the nominee exemplifies qualities of spirit, service, compassion for others, or professionalism to achieve accomplishments, and how she may have overcome adversity in order to give back to the community;

• How the nominee has applied innovative thinking to push the boundaries and find new and better ways to do things; and

• How the nominee has consistently demonstrated exceptional and progressive leadership.

Additional information and guidlelines to consider when nominating are available at www.businesswest.com/women-of-impact. Nominations may be submitted at businesswest.com/women-of-impact-nomination-information-criteria. For more information, call Bevin Peters, Marketing and Events director, at (413) 781-8600, ext. 100, or e-mail peters@businesswest.com.